Memorial services for Mrs. Sandra Monette Buckingham, 59, will were held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 20, 2018 in the Shelton-Hunt Funeral Home chapel.

Mrs. Buckingham, a homemaker, passed away on Wednesday, January 17, 2018 at the Methodist University Hospital in Memphis.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Buckingham; father, Gerald Wayne Cole; sister, Marilyn Cole; and two brothers, Bobby Cole and Tony Cole.

Mrs. Buckingham is survived by her mother, Mary Alice Cole of Gadsden, Tenn.; two daughters, Cassandra (Kenny) Ikerd of Medina, Tenn. and Priscilla (Brian) Grote of Chicago, Ill.; two sisters, Shelia Dozier and Sylvia Zelenka of Trenton, Tenn.; three brothers, Scott Cole, Shane Cole and Ray Cole all of Gadsden; three grandchildren, Carson Ikerd, Gabrielle Grote and Madeleine Grote; and fur babies, Miracle and Serenity.