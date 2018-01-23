Graveside services for Ms. Joyce Ward were held at 2 p.m., Friday, January 19, 2018 at Rose Hill Cemetery.

Ms. Ward, 66, passed away Tuesday, January 16, 2018, at Tennova Regional Hospital of Jackson.

She was born in Rutherford, Tenn. to the late Gilbert Wiles and Mary Frances Johns Wiles. Ms. Joyce was employed at Wilson Sporting Goods for 28 years.

Ms. Ward was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Johnny Wiles and Jimmy Wiles.

She is survived by her sons, Scott Ward and wife Michelle, Jackie Ward and wife Jennifer, and Kevin Ward and wife Christy; sister, Judy Bell; 10 grandchildren; one great-grandchild.

Services were entrusted to Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home of Medina.