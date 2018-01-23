Bradford officer shot at and missed suspect during traffic stop scuffle

By Crystal Burns

A Bradford police officer fired at and missed a suspect during a Wednesday night scuffle.

Lt. Sherman Perry stopped a Nissan Altima at the corner of Betty and Central streets in Bradford just before 10:30 p.m., January 17. Perry suspected the driver, Steven Jarvis, 39, of Milan, was driving on a suspended license, but one of Jarvis’ two passengers gave Perry trouble.

According to Bradford Police Chief David Andrews, Johnathan Hughes resisted arrest and got into a fight with Perry. Hughes, 25, of Lexington, had an active arrest warrant, and Perry was attempting to handcuff him when Hughes jerked away and struck Perry in the head with Perry’s handcuffs. A struggle ensued, and Hughes was able to take Perry’s Taser from him and shoot the officer with the Taser. Perry then got to his firearm and shot at Hughes, missing the suspect.

Andrews said Hughes then complied with Perry’s orders and remained on the ground while Perry held him at gunpoint until backup arrived. The Gibson County Sheriff’s and Greenfield Police departments provided assistance.

Andrews said Gibson County EMS treated Perry on the scene, but he did not require any further treatment. Per protocol, he was given a few days off with pay, Andrews said.

The Sheriff’s Department is conducting an independent investigation of the incident as a precaution, Andrews noted.

Hughes is charged with two counts of attachment, criminal impersonation, escape, three counts of capias, resisting arrest, assault, aggravated assault, and manufacturing a controlled substance/Sch. II. His charges include the older warrant. Hughes is being held in the Gibson County Correctional Complex in lieu of $100,350 bond.

Jarvis is charged with driving on a revoked license, capias, and failure to signal for a turn. He is being held in Gibson County in lieu of $10,376 bond.

Both men will appear in Gibson County court on January 23.

A second passenger, Lisa Leslie, 36, of Medina, was arrested and released with no charges filed.

Perry was the only Bradford officer on duty Wednesday night. Andrews said officers are trained to call backup any time they have any concerns about a traffic stop or are responding to a call for service. He also said that the Sheriff’s Department is on the same radio frequency with most of the smaller police departments in the county, and deputies come quickly when needed.