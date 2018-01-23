Annie Ruth Johnson, 89, passed away on January 14, 2018 in Round Rock, Tex. Annie Ruth, as she was called growing up, was born in Westover, Tenn. on July 17, 1928 to John and Lessie Hinton.

Mrs. Johnson was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Chester Carl Johnson.

She is lovingly remembered by her son, Larry Carl Johnson and wife Cindy; daughter, Sandra Ruth Johnson McAndrew and husband Michael; five grandsons, Joseph Johnson and wife Danielle; Justin Johnson and wife Kristi; Ryan Jones; Joshua Lowe and wife Lora; and Michael McAndrew and wife Rachel; nine great-grandchildren, Kailey, Kole, Karli, Ethan, Owen, Hallie, Elizabeth, Vaughn and Elijah.

Ms. Johnson raised her family in Bells, Tenn. In retirement, she and Carl moved to Humboldt, Tenn. Most recently, she lived in Texas near her daughter. She spent much of her life working side by side with her husband in various businesses. Ms. Johnson also loved gardening and had a “green thumb” that could grow anything.

She was a lifelong member of the Baptist Church and followed her faith.

Ms. Johnson was a proud mother and devoted wife. Her heart was kind and loving and she will be deeply missed. Her memory will live in our hearts forever.

Visitation was held at Ronk Funeral Home in Alamo, Tenn. at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 20, 2018.

Service were held in the funeral home chapel at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, January 20, 2018. Burial followed at Bells Cemetery.