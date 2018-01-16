Herschel Lee Raines passed away peacefully on December 30 at his home in Humboldt, Tenn. He was 94 years old.

Mr. Raines was born on September 20, 1923 in Gadsden, Tenn., the son of the late Elijah Columbus Raines and Maggie Bee Hunter Raines. An older brother, William Hunter Raines, also preceded him in death.

After graduating as valedictorian of his class at Gadsden High School in 1941, he worked as an agent for the L&N Railroad until his retirement in 1984. From 1975 until his death, he was a partner with his son James Raines at Raines Pharmacy in Bells, Tenn.

During World War II, Mr. Raines served in the U.S. Navy as a radioman first class aboard the USS Lubbock. For his service, he received an American Theater Campaign Ribbon, an Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Ribbon with a Bronze Star for the Iwo Jima Operation, a star for the Okinawa Operation, and a Philippine Liberation Ribbon.

Mr. Raines had a wide range of interests and activities. For many years, he was an active ham radio operator. He was a member of the local Amateur Radio Club, the American Legion, and the Transportation and Communications International Union. He was treasurer of the Humboldt Band Parents’ Club for 16 years. He also enjoyed gardening, stamp collecting, coin collecting and photography. He attended First Baptist Church in Humboldt for 68 years.

On September 19, 1948, he married his high school sweetheart, Lucy Jean Henderson. They had been married 55 years at her death in 2004.

They leave four children Jean, of Humboldt, Tenn.; James (Betty) of Bells, Tenn.; Andrew (Peggy) of Memphis, Tenn.; and John, of Trenton, Tenn.; six grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

Visitation was held at Shelton-Hunt Funeral Home on Monday, January 1 from 4 until 7 p.m. Funeral services were held Tuesday, January 2 at 2 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Dennis Trull officiating. Interment was at Rose Hill Cemetery.