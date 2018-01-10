Dinner theater to raise money for Peabody ACT club

By Crystal Burns

On Thursday, Jan. 25, Peabody High School students will be tasked with solving a murder.

But the investigation is all in good fun.

The murder mystery dinner theater is part of a special evening to raise money for the Peabody 21 Plus Club, a new academic program that helps students and their parents understand the importance of scoring well on the ACT and to encourage students to achieve a score that will meet their postsecondary goals and aspirations.

The club recognizes Peabody students who score at least a 21 ACT composite or students who score below a 21 and retake the ACT, raising their composite by three-plus points.

“The ACT is the most important test that a student takes during their high school years,” said Christy Allen, Peabody instructional facilitator. “A student’s performance on the ACT directly affects college admission, prerequisite coursework, financial eligibility from the lottery, and opportunities for scholarship.”

In Tennessee, high school students who score at least a 21 composite on the ACT are qualified to receive the Hope Scholarship, which provides tuition assistance of $3,500-$4,500 per year for four years.

Allen also noted that certain companies are beginning to add ACT scores as criteria for competitive employment and said that 60 percent of jobs in Tennessee require more than a high school diploma.

“At Trenton Special School District, we are continuously working to improve our academic programs to better prepare our students to be college and career ready upon graduation,” she said. “We hope that higher ACT scores will be encouraging to local employers as well as prospective industries and businesses who are considering the quality of the area workforce.”

Currently, 45 percent of the Class of 2018 has met the requirements of membership in the 21 Plus Club. Five seniors have scored 30 or above, and 22 have scored 25 and higher. They will all receive special recognition at graduation in May and will be presented with a $100 monetary achievement award.

Sponsorships to the 21 Plus Club are available at three levels: Bronze $100, Silver $200, and Gold $300.

You may purchase tickets to the January 25 murder mystery dinner for $25 each or $160 for a table of eight at the PHS office. The fun begins in the First Presbyterian Church fellowship hall with a silent auction at 6 p.m. followed by dinner at 6:30.

For more information, contact Christy Allen at 731-855-2601.