Joe Richard Gray, 71, died on Wednesday, January 3, 2018 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

Mr. Gray was born in Humboldt, Tenn. on January 25, 1946, the son of the late J. Barthel and Evelyn Luckey Gray.

He was an individual, who loved people and loved talking to people. Mr. Gray was a member of First Baptist Church of Humboldt. He was a retired salesman in the automobile industry. The annual Strawberry Festival was a time that he enjoyed very much.

He is survived by his sister, Jean Hunderup of Humboldt; two nephews, Grant Hunderup and his wife Jordan, and Gray Hunderup all of Humboldt; and his pet companion, Carson, an English Bulldog whom he loved dearly.

A graveside service was held at 2 p.m., Saturday, January 6, 2018 at Rose Hill Cemetery with Rev. Glenn Miller officiating.

The family received friends on Saturday, January 6, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. prior to the graveside service at Arrington Funeral Directors.

Pallbearers were Gray Hunderup, Grant Hunderup, Mike Hawks, Marvin Sikes, Phillip Stewart and Dr. Ben Stallings.

The family is requesting that memorial contributions be directed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or to the Boys & Girls Club of Humboldt, 1503 Osborne Street, Humboldt, TN 38343.