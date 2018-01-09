Mr. Charlie F. Jones was born to the late Willie M. and Jennie M. Jones on April 22, 1930, in Humboldt, Tenn. He departed this life on January 4, 2017.

In addition to his wife, his parents, brother and sister-in-law, Wallace and Ann Jones, and a sister, Dorothy Jones, preceded him in death.

He leaves to cherish his memory his daughter, Jacqueline Jones; a sister, Brenda (Morris) Fair; two nieces; five nephews; and a host of relatives, friends, classmates, former co-workers, and former students.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, January 12, 2018, at Morning Star Baptist Church, 612, N. 12th Ave. in Humboldt. A Celebration of life service will be held Saturday, January 13 at 2 p.m. at Williams Chapel Baptist Church, 126 Esquire Peak Rd., the road beside the Humboldt Municipal Airport.