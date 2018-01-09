Betty Rose Driver Adams, 91, of Knoxville, Tenn. died Saturday, January 6, 2017, at Shannondale Health Care Center.

Mrs. Adams was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Elizabeth Rose Driver of Humboldt, Tenn.; and her brother, Dr. Clarence Driver.

She is survived by her husband of 71 years, Lloyd S. Adams Jr.; her children, Lloyd S. Adams III (Caren) of Memphis, Tenn., Mitchell Adams (Laura) of Knoxville and Elizabeth Adams Hunt (Darrell) of Canton, Ga.; her sister, Gayle D. Crochen of Jackson; grandchildren Annie G. Hill, Catherine A. Smith, Dr. Church Ford (Zana) of Brentwood, Tenn., and Dr. Lisa Hunt Buchley (Ryan) of Philadelphia; and six great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Adams was born in 1926 in Humboldt. She and Mr. Adams married in 1946. After his time in the army, they resided in West Tennessee where he practiced law; then, since 1995, in Knoxville in the Shannondale Retirement Community.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at the Shannondale Chapel at 2 p.m., Tuesday, January 16, 2018.

