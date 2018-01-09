Funeral services for Mrs. Betty Jean Bass, 87, were held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, January 2, 2018 in the Shelton-Hunt Funeral Home chapel with Greg McFadden officiating. Burial followed in Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation was Monday from 4 until 8 p.m.

Mrs. Bass, a retired medical transcriptionist for Humboldt Hospital, member of the Sunshiners and YY’s, and member of the Church at Sugar Creek, passed away Saturday, December 30, 2017 at the Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Billie P. Bass; a son, Joe W. Bass; and a grandson, Joseph Hamilton Bass.

Mrs. Bass is survived by a daughter, Treva (Ronnie) Walters of Humboldt, Tenn.; two sons, Nathan (Shelly) Bass of Plano, Tex. and John P. Bass of Trenton, Tenn.; seven grandchildren, Christy (James) Fowler, Casey (Holly) Walters, Rachel Johnson, Nicolas Diaz, Zoe Bass, Brooke Bass and Annie Bass; six great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and several special nieces and nephews.