Services for Ms. Wilda Vee Dozier, 90, were held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, December 26, 2017 in the Shelton-Hunt Funeral Home chapel. Burial followed in Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation was held from 11 a.m. until service time on Tuesday.

Ms. Dozier passed away on Saturday, December 23, 2017 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

She is survived by her son, Terry Dozier (Shelia) of Trenton, Tenn.; two grandchildren, Todd Dozier and Amy Drake (Jeff); four great-grandchildren, Taylor Dozier, Sydney Dozier, Madison Drake and Tristan Drake; and two sisters, Katherine Mickelos and Carolyn Gatli