Funeral services for Mr. Walter Gust Burke, 98, were held on Thursday, December 28, 2017 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Shelton-Hunt Funeral Home in Humboldt, Tenn. Burial followed in Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation with the family was Thursday, December 28, 2017 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

Mr. Burke, a credit manager for J. Hungerford Smith, member of Concordia Lutheran Church and World War II US Army veteran, passed away on Sunday, December 24, 2017 at McKenzie Healthcare and Rehab.

He is survived by a daughter, Peggy Espey of McKenzie, Tenn.; a son, David (Anne) Burke of Jackson, Tenn.; a sister, Vera Peters of Cleveland, Ohio; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.