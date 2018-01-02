Services for Tina Jane Willis Yeager, 53, were held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 30, 2017 in the Shelton-Hunt Funeral Home chapel. Burial followed in Highland Memorial Gardens in Jackson. Visitation was Friday from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Mrs. Yeager, a homemaker and member of Humboldt First Assembly of God Church, passed away on Friday, December 22, 2017.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Mark Yeager; and a daughter, Sarah Yeager.

Mrs. Yeager is survived by four sons, Robert Yeager, Justin Yeager and Joseph Yeager all of Humboldt, Tenn., and Michael Yeager of Milan, Tenn.; three grandchildren, Nevaeh Yeager, MacKenzie Yeager and Kayden Whitten; two sisters, Gayle Bryant of Humboldt and Pamela Lagunzad (Nomer) of Grove City, Ohio; three brothers, Billy Willis of Humboldt, Paul Willis of Jackson, Tenn. and Joshua Willis (Misty) of Columbus, Ohio.

The family requests memorials to melanoma.or