Jerry Branch

Graveside services for Jerry Frank Branch were held at 2 p.m., Friday, December 29, 2017 at Bellevernon Cemetery with Dean Miller officiating.

Mr. Branch, 80, passed away, Thursday, December 28, 2017 at Alamo Nursing and Rehabilitation Center after a long illness.

He was born in Gibson County, the son of the late Frank and Ruth Stultz Branch, and had lived his entire life in the Friendship and Trenton areas.

Mr. Branch was a maintenance supervisor for the Trenton Special School District, an avid supporter and fan of Peabody High School where he was a former football player. He was a member of Maury City Church of Christ.

Other than his parents, Mr. Branch was preceded in death by a daughter, Debby Martin.

Survivors include his wife, Pat Branch of Friendship, Tenn.; a daughter, Mitzie B. Privett (Jerry) of Humboldt, Tenn.; a sister, Hellen Cash of Trenton, Tenn.; grandchildren, Joseph Taylor Lindsey (Annie), Emily Frazier (Andrew) and Allie Privett.

Pallbearers were Patrick Rogers, Tommy Butner, Craig Beaird, Clarence Ballinger, Clayton Smith and Rusty Reynolds.