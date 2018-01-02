Charles Matthews

Funeral services for Mr. Charles Allen Matthews were held Thursday, December 28, 2017 in the chapel of Shelton-Hunt Funeral Home at 11 a.m. Burial followed in Oak Hill Cemetery in Gadsden, Tenn. Visitation with the family was Wednesday, December 27, 2017 from 4 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Mr. Matthews, 62, of Gadsden, passed away Monday, December 25, 2017 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis, Tenn.

He was born February 5, 1955 in Humboldt, Tenn. to the late Turner and Gwinell Matthews.

Mr. Matthews was self-employed as owner of Matthews Lawn Care. He enjoyed working outdoors, gardening, and spending time with his sons and grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Turner and Gwinell Matthews.

Mr. Matthews is survived by his two sons, Troy Matthews (Jennifer) of Gadsden and Jim Matthews of Memphis; a brother, Bobby (Betty) Matthews of Gadsden; grandchildren, Katelynn, Presley and Turner Matthews; three sisters Darby, Karly and Rylie Davis.