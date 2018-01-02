Funeral services for Martha Ann Lewis, 78, were held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, December 27, 2017 at the Humboldt Church of Christ with Robert Lambert officiating. Burial followed in Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation was Tuesday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Shelton-Hunt Funeral Home.

Mrs. Lewis, a homemaker and member of the Humboldt Church of Christ, passed away on Sunday, December 24, 2017 in the Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

She is survived by her husband, James Lewis of Humboldt, Tenn.; two daughters, Grace Leigh Lewis of Humboldt and Elizabeth Shawn Lewis of Denver, Colo.; a grandson, Austin James Lewis-Allen; and a brother, Jerry Reasons.