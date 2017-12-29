28 potential candidates show interest in 2018 elections

By Crystal Burns

Nearly 30 potential candidates have already shown their interest in county offices on the ballot in 2018.

Gibson County Administrator of Elections Julieanne Hart provided the latest roster of people who have picked up petitions by December 19.

Those who could run in the May 1 primaries are Larry E. Skinner, constable, Districts 16, 19; Joyce B. Brown, county clerk; Tony D. Pillow, commissioner, District 16, Position 2; Eric P. Egbert, commissioner, District 1 Position 2; Priscilla Lynn Nance, commissioner, District 11 Position 1; Thomas G. Witherspoon, county mayor; Barbara Davidson, register of deeds; and Dana L. Davidson, trustee.

Barbara Davidson and Dana Davidson have returned their signed petitions.

In the August 2 general election, Cynthia R. Flowers and Thomas A. Hartigan are potential candidates for circuit court clerk; Taylor O. Atkins and Jerry F. Morris for constable, Districts 1-6; Rickey D. Locke and Johnny B. Siddell, for constable, Districts 11A and 18; William W. Sims, for constable, Districts 16, 19; James Timothy Curry, for constable, Districts 7, 10; Amos Cody Childress, for commissioner, District 19 Position 1; Rickey D. Locke for commissioner District 11 Position 2; Michael E. Longmire, for commissioner, District 3; Lenford Carr and Yahweh Yahweh, for commissioner, District 4; Clayton L. White, for commissioner, District 5; Jason R. Tubbs, for commissioner, District 7; Kevin M. Morgan, for commissioner, District 8; Larry D. Kimery, for commissioner, District 9; Sandra K. Moss, for commissioner, District 19 Position 2; and Paul A. Thomas and Jimmy Turner, for sheriff.

Sims has returned his signed petition.

A Republican Party Primary has been called for all county offices; however, a Democratic Party Primary has been called for only the offices of county mayor, county trustee, sheriff, circuit court clerk, county clerk, register of deeds, and any vacancy that may occur in property assessor.

The Republican Party’s call for a primary for all county offices also means that candidates running for county commission seats must declare a political party affiliation – Democrat, Republican, or Independent. In the past, residents seeking commission seats ran as Independents.

Qualifying deadline for all candidates for all county offices is 12 p.m. on February 15.

Petitions are available at the Election Commission Office located in the Gibson County Courthouse in Trenton. For more information, call 731-855-7669.