Trenton names Teachers of the Year

By Crystal Burns

The Trenton Special School District honored its Teachers of the Year at the December 5 school board meeting.

Jessica Lawson represents Trenton Elementary School; Eric Engler was chosen for Trenton Rosenwald Middle; and Jill Bibb was selected for Peabody High. Engler also received the district’s overall Teacher of the Year Award, which qualified him for Educator of the Year from the Greater Gibson County Chamber of Commerce.

Lawson is a Peabody graduate who has taught at TES for 13 years.

“She is very deserving of the honor,” said Principal Courtnee Wilkes. “She is compassionate and always puts her students first. Her passion and creativity for teaching language arts are very exciting and inspiring.”

Engler teaches eighth grade U.S. History.

“He is an extraordinary teacher,” said TRMS Principal Paul Pillow. “He resurrects American history in such a way that all students understand and appreciate their past. His teaching style is an inclusive one, allowing him to provide feedback to his students through conversation. Mr. Engler has a love for our profession and a sincere interest in and concern for his students.”

Bibb teaches English.

“She is a problem solver, an innovator and a dynamic faculty member at Peabody High School,” said Principal Rickey Hooker. “Her enthusiasm, love, and passion for teaching have inspired us all. She teaches her students to strive for excellence, to love reading, and to respect each other; and she teaches her peers to give our best for our students, to wear a smile and remember the storms of life can often produce beautiful rainbows and new growth.”