Funeral services for Mrs. Mary Lloyd Moore Harrison, 75, were held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, December 16, 2017 at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Humboldt, Tenn. Visitation was Friday from 4:30 until 7:30 p.m. at the church. Burial followed in Rose Hill Cemetery.

Mrs. Harrison, a homemaker, passed away on Wednesday, December 13, 2017 at her home.

She was a member of Sacred Heart Church since 1961, the Diocesan Council of Catholic Women, a Lector and Eucharistic Minister, charter member of the Gibson County Visual Arts Association and member of the 60s lunch bunch. She was an avid traveler with her sweet husband of 56 years, visiting all 50 states, 46 state capitols and four continents.

Mrs. Harrison was preceded in death by a daughter, Pauletta Harrison Kilzer; and two brothers, Jim “Ed” Moore and Joe Carroll Moore.

She is survived by her husband, Paul D. Harrison of Humboldt; a daughter, Dina Harrison Phillips (Brian) of Milan, Tenn.; two sons, Lance Harrison (Julie) of Humboldt and Bret Harrison (Lorie) of Tega Cay, S.C.; a sister, Betty Lou Rudd (Bobby Joe) of Morganfield, Ky.; a brother, Charles “Buddy” Moore of Moline, Ill.; a special sister-in-law, Victoria Moore; 11 grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials to the Humboldt Public Library or the Sacred Heart Church renovation fund.