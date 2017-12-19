Memorial services for Mr. Johnny Franklin Hobock, 81, were held at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, December 12, 2017 in the Shelton-Hunt Funeral Home chapel. Visitation was Tuesday from 10 a.m. until service time.

Mr. Hobock was born in Haywood County in 1936 and passed away on Saturday, December 9, 2017 at his home.

He worked for Youngstown Steel in Gary, Ind. for 30 years, retiring in 1985. In 1995 he and his wife, Marie, moved back to Tennessee where he worked as a custodian for First Baptist Church in Humboldt. Mr. Hobock enjoyed the Chicago Cubs, stock car racing and as of late, country western line dancing.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Tommy Franklin Hobock and Alafare Alberta Durbin Hobock; wife, Marie Hobock; and a brother, Bobby Ray Hobock.

Mr. Hobock is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Lynn Hebrock of Humboldt, Tenn.; a sister, Barbara Hobock of Humboldt; a grandson, Daniel Hobock; two nieces, Faire Chandler Odle (Herron) of Eads and Cynthia Chandler-Snell (Jason) of Humboldt; and four great nephews, Lucas Odle, John Richard Odle, Tanner Snell and David Snell.