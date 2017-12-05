Humboldt welcomes Christmas

by Danny Wade

Last week, as November came to an end and December rolled in, Humboldt welcomed the Christmas season. Santa Claus, Christmas trees and holiday bargains rang in the season with a cheer.

Thursday night was the annual lighting of the Christmas tree celebration. The past few years, Bailey Park had been the setting. This year it was moved to downtown Humboldt at the mini park. This year’s theme was Humboldt’s Christmas on Main Street.

Amanda Love, executive director for the Humboldt Chamber of Commerce, said the crowd was larger than expected Thursday evening downtown. She estimate 250 people turned out to see Santa Claus and the tree lighting ceremony.

Mayor Marvin Sikes welcomed everyone for attending and had the honor of flipping the switch to light up the large tree at the mini-park. Local metalworker, Jake Meales, constructed the 16 ft. tree.

As the mayor was about to flip the switch, sirens from a fire truck could be heard signaling Ole St. Nick was on his way. When Santa arrived, kids flocked to see the jolly old man. He made his way to the Christmas booth where kid after kid visited with Santa and told him what they wanted for Christmas. And of course, parents were there with cameras in hand to get pictures.

Several organizations participated in this year’s Christmas on Main Street. The Humboldt Rotary Club made gift bags that Santa handed out when the children came to visit. The Humboldt Lions Club made popcorn. The Exchange Club gave out reindeer feed. Junior Auxiliary of Humboldt had two long tables where kids wrote their letters to Santa and then dropped them into a big red mailbox. Dynamix served hot chocolate to help take the chill out of the air.

Most everyone agreed having the Christmas celebration in downtown Humboldt was a huge success.

The next couple of day, Friday and Saturday, it was time for local businesses to open their doors and host Christmas Open Houses. Shoppers looking for bargain came downtown and throughout the city to find presents on their lists, visit with the store owners and enjoy time celebrating Christmas.

Peoples Furniture Company, Brasfield’s Jewelry, Creative Accents and Blue Goose offered discounts on every item in their stores. City Gift and Simmons Shoe also has specials during the open houses. Robert’s Package Store and Party Store had gifts sets that made perfect presents. Humboldt Plaza 3 had a 1 p.m. matinee on Saturday and had concessions available throughout the day.

With so much packed into three days, Humboldt was in fine form, showing what being a small town is all about. But if you missed the open houses, don’t fret. These businesses and others throughout the city invite you to stop in for a visit and do some shopping.

Shopping in your hometown is what makes small town USA so important. Not only do you help out the local businesses and their staffs, your tax dollars stay here to provide services everyone needs such as police and fire protection, helps the school system and allows the city to run effectively and efficiently with the additional sales tax dollars coming back to Humboldt.