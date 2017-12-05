Friends establish fund for shooting victim

Friends and family of Shena Johnson-Cliff have established a fund at Regions Bank to help care for her three children and her medical bills and expenses.

Cliff was shot by her husband Bobby Cliff Jr. at least six times outside their time home in Trenton on Saturday night, Nov. 25. She was airlifted to the Memphis Regional Hospital where she remains. The couple’s three children are ages 13, 11, and three.

A friend told The Gazette that some money from the fund would be used to provide Christmas for the kids.

To make a donation, go to any local Regions Bank and ask about the Shena J. Cliff Charitable Fund.

Bobby Cliff Jr. has been charged with attempted first-degree murder and is being held at the Gibson County Correctional Complex on $150,000 bond.