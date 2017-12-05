Connie Ray Cagle, 85, of York, S.C., passed away at Hospice House of the Midlands in Columbia on Thursday, November 29, 2017.

A graveside service was held at 2 p.m. at Lakeview Memory Gardens in York on Saturday, December 2, 2017.

Born in Parsons, Tenn., Mr. Cagle was the son of the late William Robert Cagle and Lillie Burkingham Cagle.

He worked in sales at RC Cola and was a Corporal in the U.S. Army from 1952-1955 serving in the Korean Conflict. He was a member of Church of Christ in Humboldt, TN.

Mr. Cagle is survived by his loving wife, Billie Jean Hill Cagle; son, Kevin Cagle (Robin); daughter, Kelly Teague; three grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Cagle was preceded in death by his four brothers and two sisters.

Memorials may be made to Agape Hospice House of the Midlands at 141 Stoneridge Dr., Columbia, SC 29210.

Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Cagle family.