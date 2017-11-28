Richard Gale Evans

Richard (Dick) G. Evans passed away at his home on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017 after a lengthy fight with lung cancer. He was born Jan. 24, 1938 in Portland, Oregon.

Mr. Evans attended high school on Oahu, Hawaii and in 1957 enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard. He began as a seaman and was stationed along the Washington coast, where he served on several vessels, including the Icebreaker Northwind. In 1963, after law enforcement training, he served as Treasury Department Agent. In 1976 he was certified to fly helicopters.

For most of his career he flew C130 Hercules aircraft on search and rescue missions while stationed at Barbers Point, Hawaii, Elizabeth City, N.C. and Kodiak, Alaska. He retired as a lieutenant commander in 1977.

After retiring he continued in various occupations; charter pilot, flight instructor and flew for five years for a contractor with the Kwajalein Missile Range in the Marshall Islands of Micronesia. Later he worked as a machinist, aid for adults with disabilities and as a corrections officer.

He enjoyed reading, gardening, cooking, Scrabble and fishing.

Survivors are his wife, Sharon, of Humboldt; sons Richard (Ruth Ann) of Ocean Park, Wash., Randy Evans, of Seaview, Wash. And Thomas Evans of Olympia, Wash.

He leaves three brothers, Bob (Jan) Evans of Sandy, Oregon, Rod (Judy) Evans of Sandy, Oregon, Fred Evans of Vancouver, Wash. And a sister, Joyce (John) Cantlon of Newport, Wash.