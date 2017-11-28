Larry Wayne Wallace, 73, a veteran of Vietnam and longtime resident of Medina, Tenn., passed away on November 23, 2017.

A celebration of his life was held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, November 26, 2017 at Bodkin Funeral Home, Milan, Tenn. with Rev. Mike Sellers of Chapel Hill Baptist Church officiating. A graveside service for Larry followed in Lexington, Tenn. at Hare Cemetery. Visitation with the family was held Sunday from 12 – 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

Mr. Wallace was born in Fayetteville, Tenn. on March 13, 1944. He graduated from Vero Beach High School in Florida and continued on to receive a degree from the University of Tennessee Memphis.

He was married to Charlotte Wallace (Jones) for 34 years and enjoyed many years of working together, traveling to favorite locations and visiting with old friends in Florida. After serving in Vietnam as a Navy medic to the SeaBees Construction Battalion, he returned to Tennessee and worked many years as the director of radiology at Humboldt General Hospital. Together he and Charlotte built the successful x-ray business LaChar X-Ray, which serviced x-ray equipment throughout the region. Many a young person was steered into the x-ray profession through his mentoring.

He was an avid car enthusiast participating in many local car events.

Mr. Wallace is survived by his loving wife, Charlotte; his sister, Anne Moore; brother, Harold Wallace; brother-in-law, Larry Jones; sister-in-law, Deborah Smith; numerous nieces and nephews; and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Hilda and James Wallace.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to Vanderbilt Cancer Research Center.