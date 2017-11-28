Funeral services for Mr. Reese Douglas “Doug” Brown, 72, were held at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 24, 2017 at the Gregory’s Chapel Assembly of God Church with Bill McCoy officiating. Burial followed in Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation was Wednesday from 5 until 9 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. until service time at the church.

Mr. Brown, a retired supervisor for the Humboldt Utilities water and waste water for 30 years, US Army veteran serving during Vietnam and a board member of Gregory’s Chapel Church dedicated to Mexico missions, passed away on Tuesday, November 21, 2017 at his home.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Ida Brown; three sisters, Barbara “Bobbie” Brown, Cecelia Canaday and Anita Trinosky; and a brother, Charles “Buddy” Brown.

Mr. Brown is survived by his wife, Sandra Brown of Humboldt, Tenn.; a son, Matt (Renee) Brown of Humboldt; a sister, Debbie McFadden (Russell) of Crump; a brother, Larry Brown (Barbara) of Humboldt; and two granddaughters, Darby Brown and Carly Brown.