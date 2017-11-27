Trenton man charged with attempted murder in wife’s shooting

By Crystal Burns

A Trenton man has been charged with attempted second-degree murder in a shooting that left his wife with multiple injuries to her chest and face.

Bobby Cliff Jr., 34, is accused of shooting his wife, Shena Johnson-Cliff, 31, six times in the driveway of their home on McMurray Road in Trenton on Saturday night at approximately 10:30.

Ms. Cliff was airlifted to the Memphis Regional Hospital where she is listed in critical condition. Gibson County Sheriff Paul Thomas said at least one of the bullets struck her through her jaw.

Thomas said deputies responded to the call of a possible domestic-related shooting on McMurray Rd. where witnesses on the scene stated that Mr. Cliff was responsible for the shooting and had left the couple’s home in a black Chevrolet Tahoe. The couple’s three minor children were inside the home when the incident took place in the driveway, Thomas said. He said the children are all safe and currently in the care of family members.

The Trenton Police Dept. spotted Cliff’s vehicle and stopped him until deputies arrived to take him into custody without incident. Thomas said officers found the weapon they believe Cliff used, a handgun, at a location away from the home.

Mr. Cliff is additionally charged with criminal attempt to commit second-degree murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, and unlawful carrying or possession of a firearm. At press time, no bond had been set.