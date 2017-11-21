Services for Mr. Gregory Earl Cross, 58, were held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 18, 2017 in the Shelton-Hunt Funeral Home chapel with Chas Coffman officiating. Burial followed in Gibson County Memory Gardens. Visitation was Friday from 5 until 9 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. until service time.

Mr. Cross, an electrician, passed away on Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at the Humboldt Medical Center ER.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Timmy Dale Williams.

Mr. Cross is survived by his wife, Sandra Trinosky Cross of Humboldt, Tenn.; two daughters, Angela Cross Williams of Milan, Tenn. and Sandra Renee’ Thacker of Humboldt; two sons, Derrick Cross of Trenton and Ricky Thacker of Medina, Tenn.; a sister, Reba Proctor of Hohenwald, Tenn.; a brother, Jack Cross of Hohenwald; 13 grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter.