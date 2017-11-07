GC Lady Pioneers Cross Country finish ninth at state championship

By Lori Cathey

Gibson County Lady Pioneers finished in ninth place with a team score of 255 in the TSSAA State Cross Country Championship held at Percy Warner Park Steeplechase Course in Nashville Saturday, Nov. 4.

The Small Class Girls’ Race started at 1:40 Saturday afternoon. Lady Pioneer Jaci White finished with a time of 23:13; Hannah Ball followed with a time of 26:31; Emma Siler came in at 26:41; right behind her was Kaci Sweatt with a time of 26:44; Annie Bass, 28:44; KJ White, 30:12; and Alaina Hunt, 31:22.

Signal Mountain High School won first place with a score of 42. Coming in second was White House Heritage High School with a score of 42, and third place was University School of Jackson.

Gibson County junior Jaci White finished with a time of 23:13. She competed for her third time in the state cross country race as an individual in the girls’ meet, finishing 16th out of 159 runners.

Dresden runners Anna Johnson won the individual state champion with a time of 20:02, and Loral Winn finished runner-up with a time of 20:43.