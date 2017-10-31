Lady Pioneers Cross Country place in Region 7 Championship

By Lori Cathey

The Gibson County High School Girls Cross Country team ran their best races of the season Tuesday, Oct. 24, at the Region 7 Championships meet at Martin Westview. The Lady Pioneers placed five runners in the top 25 to propel the team to a third-place finish for Gibson County’s first ever TSSAA state team appearance. Gibson County was led by Jaci White who finished in fourth place with a time of 22:46, and KJ White crossed the line in 25:28 with a 19th place finish. Emma Siler and Kaci Sweatt tied for 23rd place with a time of 26:03 and right behind was Annie Bass with a time of 26:04 for 25th place. Jaci White who finished fourth overall also qualified for the state individuals meet. This is White’s third consecutive appearance at TSSAA cross country state and during the 2017 regular season races she medaled in all but one meet. The top three teams and the top 10 individuals from the Region 7 Championships meet qualify for TSSAA state cross country meet. The cross country course in the region was a 5K run.

Schools competing in the Region 7 Championships meet along with Gibson County were Bradford High School, Camden Central High School, Clarksburg High School, Dresden High School, Huntingdon High School, Milan High School, Peabody High School, Union City High School, West Carroll High School, and Westview High School.

The Gibson County Lady Pioneers and Jaci White will join other qualifying teams and individuals next Saturday at Percy Warner Park Steeplechase Cross Country Course in Nashville for a state championship. The Lady Pioneers will run in the Small Class Girl’s Race at 1:50 p.m.