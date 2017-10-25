GCHS presents ‘The Glass Menagerie’ by Tennessee Williams

Calling all theater lovers. The Gibson County High School presents “The Glass Menagerie” by Tennessee Williams. The Glass Menagerie is a memory play that is taken from the memoirs of Tom Wingfield, a character in the play. The scene is St. Louis 1937. Tom, an aspiring poet, labors in a shoe warehouse to take care of his mother, Amanda, and his sister, Laura.

Performance dates and times are Oct. 26th and 28th at 6 pm and Oct. 29th at 3:30 pm. Tickets are $7 and may be purchased at the front door. This performance is located in the theater at GCHS 130 Trenton Hwy. Dyer, TN.