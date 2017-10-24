State ranks Humboldt schools exemplary

by Danny Wade

During last Thursday night Humboldt School Board meeting, Dr. Versie Hamlett, superintendent of Humboldt City Schools, told the board and audience she has some very exciting news. Unfortunately that news was under an embargo from the Tennessee Department of Education until the next day.

On Friday, October 20, the Department of Education announced annual accountability determinations to school districts that reflect performance and growth.

“For the 2016-17 school year, the final accountability determinations for Humboldt City Schools are as follows: Achievement Status – ‘Achieving’, and Subgroup Status – ‘Exemplary’ with a Final Determination for HCS as ‘Exemplary’,” Dr. Hamlett proudly announced.

The Department of Education ranks its findings in five classifications. Exemplary is the highest rating followed by Achieving, Progressing, In Need of Improvement and In Process.

“Teachers have been extensively trained in the implementation of a new rigorous curriculum for reading and math,” Dr. Hamlett continued. “We are excited about the growth of literacy and science district-wide as well. In addition, students are participating in a new behavior program across the system.”

With Humboldt leading the way in education growth, Commissioner of Education Candice McQueen will visit Humboldt schools on November 1 to see the newly implemented curriculum first hand.

“I commend teachers and administrators for the incredible work they do daily with children as we strive to empower all students to reach their potential,” Dr. Hamlett added. “It is evident that we are making great strides to provide a world-class education for every student.”

Other area school districts grading as Exemplary include Alamo, Dyersburg, Gibson County Special, Hollow Rock/Bruceton, Obion County and South Carroll.

Area schools in the Achieving category are Benton County, Bradford, Chester County, Crockett County, Dyer County, Henderson County, Lexington, Madison County, Milan, Trenton and Weakley County.

Hardeman and Fayette counties are the only area schools listed as Progressing.

Those schools in the area ranked In Need of Improvement are Bells, Haywood County, Henry County, McKenzie and Union City.

No area schools fell into the lowest classification, Designations In Process.