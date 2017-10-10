Teddy Barker of Sanford, Fla. and Humboldt, Tenn., 85, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and uncle went to his forever home with Jesus on September 21, 2017.

He was born on July 19, 1932 in Humboldt, the son of Dewitt and Virginia Barker.

Mr. Barker was dearly loved by his devoted wife, Anita; son, Jay (Michelle); daughters, Lisa (Robbie) Robertson, Mitzi Renee (Thad) Rush; his grandchildren; great-grandchildren; brother, Harold W. Barker and many nephews and nieces.

Visitation was held at Central Baptist Church on Monday, September 25, 2017.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his honor can be made to Hospice of the Comforter in Almonte Springs, Fla.