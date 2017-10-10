John William Jones, 78, of Humboldt, Tenn. is in the care of Medina Funeral Home. There will be no services, as requested by Mr. Jones. He also requested that there be no flowers delivered. Friends will gather as they wish to celebrate his life.

He was born June 16, 1939 in Crockett County, Tenn. and departed this life October 6, 2017 in Jackson, Tenn.

Mr. Jones was preceded in death by his daughter, Mary Louise Jones; parents, Sherman and Emma Jones; and brother, Don Jones.

He is survived by his loving wife, Sherley Mai Jones; children, Matthew Jones, Allen Jones and Julian Jones-Coleman; grandchildren, Colton Jones, Hanna Carter and Alexis Coleman.

