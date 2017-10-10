Funeral services for Mrs. Doris Grace Humphreys, 88, were held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, October 5, 2017 in the Shelton-Hunt Funeral Home chapel with Brent Smith officiating. Burial followed in Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation was Thursday from 12 p.m. until service time.

Mrs. Humphreys, a retired church secretary and member of the Trenton Church of Christ, passed away Monday, October 2, 2017 at the Humboldt Healthcare.

She is survived by her husband, Charles Boone Humphreys of Humboldt, Tenn.; a sister, Gwendolyn Chambers of Biloxi, Miss.; and a brother, Roy Ivy Grace Jr. of Humboldt.