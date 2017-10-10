Daniel Wayne Gill

Memorial services for Mr. Daniel Gill, 65, will be held on Friday, October 13, 2017 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Shelton-Hunt Funeral Home with Dr. Greg McFadden officiating. Interment will follow with military honors in Rose Hill Cemetery at Humboldt, Tenn.

Mr. Gill passed away Monday, September 25, 2017 at his residence in Memphis, Tenn.

He grew-up in Humboldt and graduated from Humboldt High School in 1970 after which he joined the U. S. Navy. After basic training he served on the USS Richard Kraus. Mr. Gill was very proud to have served. After the Navy, he made his living as an electrician.

Mr. Gill was preceded in death by his mother, Margaret Ann Sowell; and father, Jack D. Gill, both of Humboldt.

He is survived by his brother, Samuel A. (Tony) Gill of Humboldt.