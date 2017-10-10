Cool gear up for grabs at Harvest of Hope Gala

The Trenton Foundation is hosting its annual Harvest of Hope Gala Thursday, Oct. 19, at the First Presbyterian Church fellowship hall at 6 p.m.

The evening includes entertainment from local favorite Ken Jones sponsored by the Trenton Gazette and Tri-City Reporter, silent and live auctions, and a meal catered by Northside Market. The Foundation will also honor its Volunteer of the Year and will give a monetary award to a health care related charity of the honoree’s choosing in his/her name.

Live auction items include: DeWalt 12” corded/cordless sliding miter saw, DeWalt 20v 5-piece tool set, Emglo four-gallon compressor, and upright 22-drawer toolbox, all provided by Stanley Black and Decker; Stihl backpack blower provided by Trenton Health and Rehabilitation; Stihl grass trimmer provided by Big Bend Galvanizing; electric grill provided by Gibson Electric Membership Corporation; John Deere pedal tractor provided by Tennessee Tractor; two 32″ televisions provided respectively by Centennial Bank and Chad Butler; and a 30×48 wooden flag provided by The Rustic Flag Company. Silent auction items include gift certificates and merchandise from local businesses.

All proceeds from the Harvest of Hope Gala benefit the Trenton Foundation, a chapter of the West Tennessee Healthcare Foundation. Last year’s gala raised $6,000.

All monies donated to and raised by the Trenton chapter stay in the local communities of north Gibson County. Past and current projects of the Trenton Foundation include $15,000 to the Northwest Gibson County YMCA, $17,000 to backpack programs for the Trenton and Gibson County Special School Districts, $6,420 to purchase helmets that help reduce concussions for the Peabody and Gibson County High School football programs, $1,000 each to one Peabody and one Gibson County graduate pursuing a degree in the medical field, $1,000 annual contribution to the Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse, $1,000 to Wo/men’s Resource and Rape Assistance Program, $500 annually to the Dyer Lions Club vision fund, $500 to TLC Riding Academy, monetary donation to local food pantry, and monetary assistance to local families for medication, utility payments, and rent.

Over the past four years, the Trenton Foundation has put $58,800 back into north Gibson County.

“We are grateful for the support our foundation receives each year and hope you will continue to help us promote health and wellness in the north Gibson County area,” said Tom Lannom, Trenton Foundation board chair.

Gala tickets are $35 each and will be available at the door. If you are interested in purchasing a table for six for $200 or a table of eight for $265, please contact Brandi Dodd at Regions Bank in Trenton as soon as possible.

The Trenton Foundation also sponsors the Tree of Life at Trenton Medical Center. Founder’s Stones are located at the base of the Tree of Life and represent a gift of $1,000. A Gold Leaf represents a gift of $300. Consider donations in honor of birthdays, anniversaries, graduation, retirement, Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, or any special event or in memory of children, parents, relatives, friends, or favorite pets.

Gifts are tax deductible, and the person designated will receive an acknowledgement card of your gift. Donations may be sent to the Trenton Foundation, P.O. Box 488, Trenton, TN 38382.