Juvenile arrested in shooting deaths

By Logan Watson

A 17-year-old male has been arrested following the shooting deaths of Deairrious D. Young, 20, and Troy A. Whitmore, II, 19, last night at the Meadows of Milan apartment complex.

According to a press release issued moments ago by Milan Police Chief Bobby Sellers, a Milan juvenile was arrested today and charged with two counts of First Degree Murder. A second 17-year-old is also being sought in connection with the murders. The MPD is currently being assisted by the U.S. Marshals service in locating the teenager.

Officers were dispatched to a “shots fired” call at the Meadows of Milan apartment complex on Cantrell Street at 9:27 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found two men lying on the ground near one of the buildings.

Young was pronounced dead at the scene. Whitmore was transported by ambulance to the Milan General Hospital Emergency Room. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

Several citizens reported that multiple shots were fired in the areas of Ennis, Ellis, Cunningham, Anderson and West Main streets following the initial shooting.

These statements have not been confirmed by any law enforcement agencies. The Mirror-Exchange will follow this story and provide more details as they are released or confirmed.