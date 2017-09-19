The Daily Dose offers morning fix for coffee lovers

By Logan Watson

Caffeine freaks in Milan rejoiced last week as Milan’s newest downtown business officially opened its doors.

The Daily Dose, owned by Simmone Mitchell, held a soft opening last Monday morning as downtown workers and passers-by flocked to the coffee shop for their first cup of the day and a light breakfast.

“This is all brand new to me,” Mitchell laughed as she recounted her first few days of business. “It was extremely overwhelming, but I am very grateful to the community.”

Located at 1140 South Main Street next to Atwood Rentals, The Daily Dose offers a wide variety of coffees, teas and sweet treats that provide that morning jolt we all need to brace ourselves for the workday. In addition to Americanos, macchiatos, lattes, and cappuccinos, Mitchell also offers specialty drinks, including the gold standard of fall, the Pumpkin Spice Latte. Sophisticated palates might enjoy Mitchell’s chai or Earl Grey teas, while the purists can get their joe black as night fresh or cold-brewed. Mitchell also has muffins, donuts and bagels if you need your breakfast on the go, as well as cookies, cupcakes and cake balls for an afternoon treat.

For those watching their weight, Mitchell also has several sugar-free flavoring options.

If you are craving a little more substance in your sustenance, The Daily Dose also boxed lunches which include either a turkey club, ham and cheese or chicken salad sandwich on your choice of breads, with side, cookie, and drink for $6.90 plus tax. Michell also makes her own soups from scratch.

“I’ve never baked for more than just family,” said Mitchell, who lives in Greenfield with her husband, Tyler. “This is my first business. I’ve always wanted to own a coffee shop, so when my husband told me that this spot was open, we just ran with it.”

The Daily Dose’s arrival was much-anticipated, as Downtown Milan’s newest eatery had been making the scene on social media and teasing it’s menu since early August.

“Right now, I’m just working out the kinks and dialing in the menu to see what people like,” Mitchell said. “The cupcakes and baked goods will change every few days and the seasonal coffee flavors will rotate.” Mitchell listed her chicken salad sandwiches, Caprese salad and pumpkin and cream cheese muffins among her biggest hits during her opening week.

The Daily Dose is open for business Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., but Mitchell stated that she might consider extending her business hours in the future to catch more weekenders, moviegoers and Bulldogs football fans and would like to transition into boxed lunch delivery.

“Everyone has been so supportive,” said Mitchell, who was initially apprehensive about how her business would be received. “Lynn Arnold and the ladies at LA Realty have been great about letting me try out my new drink flavors on them. I’ve gotten a lot of positive feedback and I hope to branch out one day.”