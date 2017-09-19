Graveside services for Mr. Mathew (Buddy) Lawrence Somers, 62, will be held at 4 p.m. on Friday, September 22, 2017 in the Oak Grove Cemetery, Oak Grove United Methodist Church near Edison, with Kenny Perry officiating.

Mr. Somers, a mechanic and resident of Humboldt since 1997, passed away on Friday, September 15, 2017 at his home.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Jacquelyn Somers.

Mr. Somers is survived by three sisters, Dawn Walker, Debra Avrill and Sandra Perea; three brothers, Raymond Springs, Duane Somers and Gary Somers; a longtime friend and coworker, Terry Wynn; and several nieces, nephews and a host of extended family.