Bradford artist to be featured at The Dixie

On September 16, The Dixie Carter Performing Arts and Academic Enrichment Center brings Tennessee photography-based digital collage artist, Daryl Thetford, and his latest exhibit, Contemporary Conversations to Huntingdon. Thetford’s bold graphic exhibit will open with a coffee and dessert reception and artist talk at 7 p.m. and will remain on display until November 25.

Thetford is a local boy with a genuine hometown story. Growing up on a 100-acre farm in small town Bradford, Thetford’s father was a forklift operator. His mother was a beautician. When his parents enrolled him in local oil painting lessons, the nine-year-old boy was hopelessly hooked.

While ever the artist, Thetford felt the need to focus on more practical pursuits in school. He earned a degree in counseling, followed by 15 years working in the mental health field. When the opportunity came, Thetford knew it was time to return to art. But what he did not know was that everything he had been practicing and studying over the years would actually enrich his unique artistic process.

Thetford’s large-scale, brightly colored graphic installments are composed of hundreds of layers of photographs. Thetford says the use of color and texture he has developed is different from others who work in any type of digital process. “I do not use color or texture filters, but rather actual photographs to create compositions,” he explains.

Thetford begins with a single photograph that focuses on people. Then he carefully cuts, pastes, layers, and overlaps photos of graffiti, signs, rust, weathered paint, maps, newspapers, and other “Americana ephemera” that he has collected during his travels to create an intricate, bold new image. Thetford has used as many as 200 photographs to create a single installment.

Thetford’s work has been featured in exhibitions throughout the United States including SOFA Contemporary; ART Chicago; Art Dallas; artMRKT Contemporary and Modern Art Fair in San Francisco; the Alexandria Museum of Art (Louisiana); the Knoxville Museum of Art (Tennessee); the Mobile Museum of Art (Alabama); College of St. Elizabeth in New Jersey; and Open Concept Gallery for the SMart Multimedia Festival (Grand Rapids, Michigan).

This is a free event. For complete information about Daryl Thetford’s Contemporary Conversations exhibit, visit DixiePAC.net or call the box office Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at 731-986-2100.

This event is presented by FirstBank. The artwork is provided by The Arts Company, Nashville.