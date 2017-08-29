Chuck McGill Highway to be dedicated

MCGILL FAMILY – The late Chuck McGill (right) will be memorialized when the road he grew up on as a kid will be renamed the Chuck McGill Memorial Highway. A dedication ceremony is slated for Saturday, September 9 at 11 a.m. at Pine Hill Park in Three Way, Tenn. His wife, Paula McGill and daughters, Katie (left) and Emily invite everyone to attend the ceremony.

A three and a half mile stretch of Hwy. 186 in Madison and Gibson counties is set to be memorialized, honoring one of the area’s favorite musicians. The Chuck McGill Memorial Highway will soon become reality and McGill’s legacy will be etched in history.

A dedication ceremony is slated for Saturday, September 9 at 11 a.m. at Pine Hill Park in Three Way, Tenn. Anyone and everyone who knew McGill is invited to attend the dedication.

McGill’s wife, Paula Bridges McGill, along with daughters Katie and Emily, wanted to do something in his honor. After talking with several friends, renaming a section of Hwy. 186 seemed fitting.

Through the help of friends, Tennessee Department of Transportation was contacted regarding memorializing the stretch of Hwy 186. State Senator Ed Jackson led the charge and enlisted State Representative Jimmy Eldridge from Madison County, along with State Senator John Stephens and State Representative Curtis Halford from Gibson County to assist. Senator Jackson brought the name change to the Senate floor earlier this year and got approval.

Chuck McGill Memorial Highway signs will be erected at both ends of the 3.5-mile stretch of Hwy.186. One sign will be in Madison County near the intersection of Hwy. 186 and Hwy. 45E Bypass while another will be located near the intersection of Hwy. 186 and Hwy 152 in Gibson County.

McGill grew up on the family farm on Hwy. 186, the son of Charlie and Kay McGill. He attended Humboldt City Schools and graduated in 1973. While attending school, McGill played saxophone in the band, although is was multitalented in other instruments, especially the guitar.

He and classmate, Mike DeBerry, began playing and singing together on Sunday afternoons in the mid 70s. Soon, Danny Wade, Terry “Hoot” Gibson, Felix Dowsley and Kelly McTaggart joined in and the Turkey Creek Bottom Band was formed. Turkey Creek runs near McGill’s parents’ house so the name was fitting.

Over the years, McGill and Wade continued to play in other bands including Hot Pursuit, the Juby Jones and a short stint with Bull Durham.

In 1981, they joined up with another band, Paula and Arrow, and the Paula Bridges Band was formed. Soon after, Chuck and Paula fell in love and were married. The Paula Bridges Band stayed together for 30-plus years with core members, the McGills, Wade and drummer Charles “Bubba” Moore.

As Chuck and Paula’s daughters were growing up, music was evidently in their blood. Soon the two little girls were singing with their parents as the McGill Family.

Some of musicians that worked at McGill’s music store, The Bandstand, began performing with Chuck and Paula as The Bandstand Revue. Oldest daughter, Katie, joined her parents. As Emily got older, she too joined the band.

Now, the McGill ladies still perform as The Bandstand Revue.

Chuck McGill touched so many people’s lives and influenced many local musicians who continue to entertain in West Tennessee. Now the road where he grew up, out near Turkey Creek, will be known forever as the Chuck McGill Memorial Highway.