Funeral services for Mr. Tommy Lewis Brown, 70, were held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, August 22, 2017 in the Shelton-Hunt Funeral Home chapel with Bro. Bob Watson officiating. Burial followed in Oak Grove Cemetery. Visitation was Monday from 4 until 8 p.m.

Mr. Brown, a truck driver, US Army veteran, member of the Humboldt Masonic Lodge and member of Faith Baptist Church in Jackson, Tenn., passed away on Saturday, August 19, 2017 at Humboldt Nursing and Rehab.

He was preceded in death by his father, Clifton Pillow.

Mr. Brown is survived by his wife, Barbara Brown of Humboldt, Tenn.; mother, Doris Pillow of Humboldt; a daughter, Michelle (Jason) Price of Parsons, Tenn.; a brother, Carl (Lauray) Pillow of Humboldt; and twin granddaughters, Katie and Haley Price.