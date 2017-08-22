Funeral services for Mr. Johnny Stallings, 82, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 23, 2017, in the chapel of Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home with Bro. Chris Aton officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery in Humboldt, Tenn.

Mr. Stallings passed away at the home of his daughter in Rives, Tenn.

He was born in Gibson County, Tenn. to the late Wallace and Molly Ann Isabel Stallings.

Mr. Stallings was a member of Gospel Tabernacle Church in Gibson, Tenn.

He was preceded in death by parents; his wife, Frances Ann Rainey Stallings; sons, Johnny Lynn Stallings and John “Freddie” Stallings; and four brothers.

Mr. Stallings is survived by his children, Judy Short, Rita Black, Frances Rena Stallings, Gary Stallings and Chris Gullett; sister, Nannie Mae Corbin; 18 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers for the service will be grandsons.