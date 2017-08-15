Graveside services for Samuel Charles Whitman, 73, were held Tuesday, August 15, 2017 at 3 p.m. at Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery in Humboldt with Rev. Bill Espy officiating.

Mr. Whitman, a lab technician with Owens-Corning in Jackson, Tenn. and member of Antioch Baptist Church, passed away Saturday, August 12, 2017 at Humboldt Medical Center.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel Leon and Frances Mozell (McLemore) Whitman; and a brother, Mike Whitman.

Mr. Whitman is survived by two daughters, Debbie Scott of Medina, Tenn. and Pam Gatewood of Martin, Tenn.; a son, David Whitman of Humboldt, Tenn.; a sister, Linda Hutchson and a brother, Ronnie Whitman, both of Port Charlotte, Fla.; two grandchildren, Hayden and Sarah Grace Scott, both of Medina.

Shelton-Hunt Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.