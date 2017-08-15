Bessie Mai Gault Fortner, 90, loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, died peacefully on August 8, 2017 in Memphis.

Mrs. Fortner was born December 2, 1926 in Humboldt, Tenn.

A homemaker, she was married for over 49 years to Wilbert A. Fortner, founder and president of W.A. Fortner Masonry Contractor, Inc. As a devout Christian, she was also a longtime member of Collierville First Baptist Church. Her legacy will continue to shine through the four children that she and Wilbert raised, as well as through her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, all of whom were blessed to personally witness her strong faith and unwavering Christian character.

Mrs. Fortner was preceded in death by her mother, Marie Williams Gooch; her stepfather, Rupert Gooch; her husband, Wilbert Fortner; and their son, Ronnie Fortner.

She is survived by her sister, Mildred Gemme; sons, Don Fortner (Frances) and Tim Fortner (Debbie); daughter Tina Fortner Spotts (Jeff); nine grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

Visitation was at Forest Hill Funeral Home East (2440 Whitten Road) on Friday, August 11 at 9 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 10 a.m. and a short graveside service immediately afterward.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bessie’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.