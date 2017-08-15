HHS LADY VIKING VOLLEYBALL – Members of the 2017 Humboldt High School Lady Viking volleyball team are(front row, from left) Caitlyn Armstrong, Leiyah Morris, Jai’Den Patrick, Makayla Liggins and Carlia Henry; (back row) Head Coach Chandra Maclin, Cierra Williams, Taneshia Powell, Reagan Buchanan, Shelby Cook, and Zarria Brown. Not pictured are Beth Hicks, Skyy Dickey, Alexis Wardlow, Jamaya Watkins and Kierra White, and Assistant Coach Hannah Tate.
SENIORS – Seniors on this year’s Lady Viking Volleyball team are (from left) Cierra Williams, Leiyah Morris and Shelby Cook. (not pictured Beth Hicks)