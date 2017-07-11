Tana Gae Ferguson was born in Jackson, Madison County, Tenn. on May 26, 1961. She was the second child born to Bobby Byron Ferguson Sr. (May 10, 1933 – September 27, 2013) and Faye Hobock Ferguson (August 28, 1934 – May 18, 2003), both of whom predecease her.

She died at her home in Gadsden, Crockett County, Tenn. on Sunday, July 9, 2017 and had recently celebrated her birthday, living to 56 years, one month and 11 days.

In addition to her parents, Ms. Ferguson was predeceased by her only sibling, Bobby Byron Ferguson Jr. (June 27, 1953 – May 19, 1992); her maternal grandparents, Curtis Edgar Hobock Sr. (1895-1946) and Anna Lemore Acree Hobock (1897-1970); and her paternal grandparents, George Weldon Ferguson (August 6, 1888 – August 25, 1966) and Bertha Lou Richards Ferguson (passed January 6, 1939).

Ms. Ferguson, a sportswoman through hunting and golf, was raised in Gadsden, Crockett County, Tenn. Her undergraduate educational background was through the Gadsden School System, where she proudly played forward as a ‘Lady Wildcat’ during the days of women’s half court basketball. She graduated from Gadsden High in 1979. She continued her education at Lambuth College in Jackson, Tenn., graduating in the class of 1983 with a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education. While at Lambuth, Ms. Ferguson was a cheerleader and a member of Alpha Omicron Pi Sorority. Her Masters in Education was earned through Trevecca Nazarene University in Nashville, Tenn. in 2001. Her professional teaching career for 21 years was in the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System, where she taught second graders at Ringgold Elementary. Currently she was employed by the State of Tennessee as a child care program evaluator for the Department of Education.

Ms. Ferguson was a member of the Gadsden United Methodist Church and actively participated in the Bible studies.

She was extremely generous and kind hearted towards others, especially those showing need and could be found preparing meals for the sick or grieving. Her carefree spirit, sense of humor and love of life carried her through life’s mountain tops and valleys.

After her father died in 2013, she became extremely close to her surviving paternal first cousin, Benny Ray Boals of Gibson, Tenn.; his wife, Debbie Hopkins Boals; their son Joshua (Josh) Allen and his four children: Sarah Joslin, Kiersten Mae, Cohen Ray and Lawson Joshua. Never having children of her own, Ms. Ferguson enjoyed being around the four children and loved being a part of their lives, as well as participating in their activities. In addition, a strong maternal influence in Ferguson’s life was Mary Noble of Gadsden, Tenn. who nurtured, listened, challenged, encouraged, and counseled her the last several years of her life.

Ms. Ferguson is survived by her sister-in-law, Dorothy Gregory Ferguson and her brother-in-law, Stephen (Steve) Gregory of Three Way, Tenn.; and her paternal uncle, Fred James Ferguson (Maude Tatum Ferguson) of Gadsden; paternal first cousins, along with their families, Becky Ramona Boals Davis (Dr. Leo James Davis, Jr.), Hernando, Miss, Jo Beth Ferguson Hastings (Michael), Nashville, Tenn., and Brenda Kay Stephens Horton Griggs, Gum Flatt, Tenn., maternal side first cousins and their families, Jean Habock Wallis, Brownsville, Tenn., Betty Hobock Clearman, Bartlett, Tenn., Joe Hobock, Louisiana, Johnny Hobock, Barbara Hobock, Carla Jackson Jarrett and Teresa Jackson Milan, all of Humboldt, Tenn., Roy Hobock, Fresno, Calif., Ed Hobock, Joplin, Mo., Rickey and Terry Hobock, Bells, Tenn., Kay Hobock Stanley, Nashville, Lee Ann Fletcher Worley, Cleveland, Tenn., Jimmie Fletcher Thompson, Alamo, Tenn., Wayne Fletcher, Holiday, Tenn., Beth Jackson Sweat, Shelia Bell Richardson and Tony Bell, all of Gadsden, and Freddie Bell, Lexington, Tenn.

In addition to her parents, grandparents, and brother, Ms. Ferguson was predeceased by maternal aunts and uncles and their spouses, Edna Hobock Haynes (Emmett), Marie Hobock Bell (Jessie), Elizabeth Hobock Jackson (David), Curtis E. Hobock Jr. (Geneva – living), Tommy Hobock (Alafaire), Troy Hobock (Elizabeth), Johnny Hobock, Ray Hobock, Roy Hobock, Loraine Hobock and Freddie Hobock; maternal first cousins, Bobby Hobock, Jerry Hobock, Curtis Alan Hobock, Steve Hobock, Greg Haynes, Pete Haynes, Treva Fletcher Rice and Mike Jackson; paternal aunts, uncles and their spouses, Aubrey Leon Ferguson (Lana Agnes Pearson), Ruby Dell Ferguson, Lois Luvenia Ferguson Boals (Raymond Arthur) and Georgie Lee Ferguson Stephens (Dalton Odell).

Visitation was at Ronk Funeral Home in Alamo on Tuesday, July 11 from 5 – 9 p.m. and on Wednesday, July 12 from 12 – 2:30 p.m. The celebration of life service will be on Wednesday at the Gadsden United Methodist Church at 3 p.m. Services will be conducted by her paternal first cousin, Becky Boals Davis, along with her minister, Rev. Bill Tate and Rev. Stephen Fonville, minister of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, Medina. The committal service will follow in the Gadsden United Methodist Church Cemetery.

Ms. Ferguson was in the care of Gibson Funeral Home, Gibson and Ronk Funeral Home, Alamo. Memorial funds are to be given to the Gadsden United Methodist Church and Cemetery.