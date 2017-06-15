Naomi Frances Allen Thompson, 90, passed away Thursday, June 1, 2017 peacefully in her sleep at her residence in Lynchburg, VA.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Neal Donald Thompson, and by her daughter, Suzanne Thompson Burger Crawford of Bedford, VA. She is survived by her two granddaughters, Melinda Cohan of Roanoke, VA and Stephanie Burger of Asheville, NC.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Naomi’s name may be made to Central Avenue Christian Church, 1501 Osborne St, Humboldt, TN 38343. To send condolences online please visit tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford is assisting the family.