Lady Vikings moving on up to college ranks

OWENS HEADING TO HOLLIS – Humboldt High School senior, Chesslyn Owens (front, center) has accepted a scholarship to play basketball at Hollis University in Roanoke, Va. Family members present at the signing are (front row) her mother, Francine Owens, and father, Chester Owens Sr.; (back row) brothers, Chess Owens and Chester Owens Jr. Owens plans to have a double major in English and in mass communications.
CARTER BETHEL BOUND – Aallyshia Carter will continue her education at Bethel University in McKenzie, Tenn. this fall on a basketball scholarship. Carter plans to major in business management. Congratulating her are (front row, from left) mother, Vanesa Morgan, (Carter) and father, Tony Carter; (back row) HHS basketball coach Chandra Maclin and Carter’s aunt, Marie Mask.